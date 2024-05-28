Kerala: Total applicants for plus-I drop by over 4,000

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 4.65 lakh students have applied for the State Higher Secondary Plus I course this year, registering a dip of 4,339 applicants compared to the previous year. The online single-window admission process had seen 4.70 lakh applicants last year.

Except for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod, the number of applicants from the other 10 districts recorded a dip from last year. While Kollam recorded the maximum dip in applicants (1,422) compared to 2023, the rise in applicants was highest in Kannur (467).

In Malappuram, where widespread complaints of Plus I seat shortage had emerged, the number of applicants dipped marginally by 461 compared to the previous year. Interestingly, Malappuram had 7,621 applications from students who had passed the Class X exam from other districts.

Of the 4.65 lakh applicants this year, 4.32 lakh were from the SSLC stream. The number of CBSE and ICSE stream students who applied for the state Plus I course was 23,699 and 2,461, respectively. Ernakulam had the highest number of CBSE / ICSE students applying for the state Plus I course.

Another 7,372 applicants were from other school boards. A total of 44,435 students had applied for admission to schools located outside their home district. The applications of 3,637 students under the sports quota have been confirmed online. The trial allotment will be held on Wednesday.

According to figures released earlier by the state government, 4.33 lakh Plus I seats are available in the Higher Secondary stream. A total of 4.25 lakh students had passed the SSLC exam this year.

As per the admission schedule announced by the General Education Department, the first and second rounds of allotments will be held on June 5 and June 12, respectively. Supplementary allotments will be carried out if seats remain vacant after the first two rounds. The Plus I classes are scheduled to begin on June 24.