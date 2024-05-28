Woman dies from food poisoning after having kuzhimandi in Thrissur

THRISSUR: A woman who has been undergoing treatment after food poisoning on Saturday, died on Tuesday in Thrissur. Nusaiba (56), a resident of Perinjanam, was undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Government Medical College after experiencing physical discomfort.

Her last meal was a plate of kuzhimandi from Zain Hotel on Saturday night.

"She was admitted to the Irinjalakkuda General Hospital and was later shifted to Thrissur Medical College as her condition was critical. The death occurred on Tuesday early in the morning," said Abdul Nazar, the panchayat member from Moonnupeedika in Perinjanam.

Two more members of Nusaiba's family are also undergoing treatment, and their condition is stable, according to Abdul.

As many as 185 people sought treatment for food poisoning after having Kuzhimanthi from Zain Hotel in Perinjanam.

"Of the 185 people, around 30 are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Thrissur. The hotel has already been closed down by the panchayat. The officials from the health and food safety departments are investigating it," he added.

Meanwhile, the food safety department has sent samples of food for further testing.