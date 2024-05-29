Changathi: Migrant labourers of Paipra gear up to attend ‘Praveshanolsavam’

KOCHI : A large section of migrant workers located in Paipra, a small village in Muvattupuzha taluk, will be initiated into the world of Malayalam letters as part of the ambitious literacy programme ‘Changathi’ of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority in the district.

An event named ‘Praveshanolsavam’, on the lines of the welcome ceremony being held at government schools on the school opening day, will be held in the first week of June.

As many as 500 migrant labourers will attend the event. Study materials titled ‘Hamari Malayalam’ were distributed to the migrant labourers on Tuesday ahead of the classes. Paipra grama panchayat president P M Azeez, Literacy Mission Ernakulam district coordinator V V Shamlal and district assistant coordinator K M Subaida spoke on the occasion and briefed about the project. Paipra panchayat accounts for the largest number of migrant workers after Perumbavoor in the district.