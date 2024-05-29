Heavy rain causes crop damage worth Rs 11.9 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain that continues to lash the district has inflicted heavy loss to property and crops. Crops worth Rs 11.9 lakh were destroyed, and five houses were partially destroyed in the district. As many as 127 farmers were badly affected as their crops were damaged because of rain and waterlogging. 16.36 hectares of banana plantations and 0.20 hectares of vegetable farms were destroyed. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the district on Wednesday. Heavy rain will continue to lash the district till June 1 as per the IMD forecast.

With heavy rain continuing, more families were displaced owing to waterlogging and other calamities. One more relief camp was opened on Tuesday at UP School at Enchakkal. Two members of a family have been moved to this camp. Four relief camps have been set up in various parts of the district. As many as 14 families comprising 31 members are residing in these camps. The canals and rivers in the district are overflowing, posing a threat to the residents living on the banks. Several houses on the banks of the Killiyar and Karamana River were submerged in floodwater. Meanwhile, areas within corporation limits including Eenthivilakam, Balan Nagar, Paruthikuzhi, Kamaleswaram MLA Road, Aryankuzhi Road, Thrimoorthi Road, Ganganagar, Anikkavilikam, Sathi Nagar, Service Bypass Road, Kairali Road, NS Depot, Thoppil Nagar, Greenline, and KSP Road faced severe waterlogging on Tuesday.

A wall collapsed at Pattom Elamkavil causing traffic disruption. It was removed by the civic authorities. In the wake of heavy rain, the civic body has opened a 24-hour control room.

Flooding kills 5,300 chicks

Flooding caused by heavy rains led to the death of 5.300 chicks at Maheen’s farm in Pezhummoodu, Kattakada, on Tuesday. The disaster took place around 7.30 am when a large stream overflowed following Monday night’s torrential rain, inundating Hisana Poultry Farm. The chicks, only five days old were all lost in the flooding. It caused a devastating financial loss estimated at Rs 5 lakh for Maheen.