Kerala: Man, toddler son found dead in rented house

KOCHI: A man and his four-year-old son were found dead in their rented house at Varappuzha early on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shareef (41), a native of Malappuram, and his son Shifas (4). According to police, they were found hanging in the bedroom of their rented house at Mannamthuruthu.

"It's suspected that the father had murdered the child before taking the extreme step, following family issues. There was no one else in the house at the time of the incident. However, it's too early to arrive at a conclusion. Further probe is on," said a senior police officer.

The family had shifted to the rented house only three weeks ago. The preliminary police probe found that the man had sent a text message to his wife late on Tuesday, threatening to take his own life and that of his son. His wife immediately tried to contact him several times, but there was no response. She then called up the house owner in desperation.

"The house owner reached the house early this morning and found it being locked from inside. He then immediately informed us. Further probe found the man and his child hanging inside the house," the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)