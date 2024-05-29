Monsoon set to arrive in Kerala soon, above-normal showers expected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala on Friday. As per the IMD predictions, Kerala is expected to receive above-normal monsoon showers of around 6 per cent more this season.

Very heavy rainfall will continue to lash the state on Friday. As per the predictions, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur in most places in Kerala till June 2nd.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for eleven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode -on Friday. These districts are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall.

The conditions also continue to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon

into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala; some more parts Southwest and Central Bay of Bengal, Northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states in the next 24 hours.

Strong Westerly/ North Westerly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala till June 2nd. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till June 2nd.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speeds reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala until June 2nd.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the South Kerala coast.

YELLOW ALERT

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode (May 30)

Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode (May 31).

Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (June 1)

Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. (June 2)

Rainfall received in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am, Wednesday)

Piravam (Ernakulam) - 20 cm

Poonjar AWS (Kottayam) - 18cm

Kayamkulam_agri (Alappuzha) - 15 cm

Kayamkulam (Alappuzha) - 14 cm

Vaikom (Kottayam) - 13 cm

Nooranad AWS (Alapuzha) - 12 cm

Mavelikkara (Alappuzha), Enamakkal (Thrissur), Vadavathur AWS and Vaikkom AWS (both in Kottayam) and Palluruthy ARG (Ernakulam) - 11 cm each

Kottayam, Haripad (Alappuzha) and Thycauttussery AWS (Alapuzha) - 10 cm each

NAS Kochi (Ernakulam), Cherthala (Alappuzha) and Karumadi AWS (Alapuzha) - 9 cm each

Kanjirappally (Kottayam), Athirappalli AWS (Thrissur) and Thennala AWS (Malappuram) - 8 cm each

Kumarakom (Kottayam),Peerumedu (Idukki), Ernakulam South, Kunnamkulam (Thrissur), Mattanchery AWS (Ernakulam) and Kunnamkulam AWS (Thrissur) - 7 cm each.