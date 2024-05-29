Kerala: Suspended DySP’s links with goonda gangs under probe

KOCHI : Following the direction of the state government, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb has suspended Alappuzha District Crime Branch DySP M G Sabu for attending a dinner party at the house of gangster Thammanam Faizal in Puliyanam, Angamaly. Sabu, who is retiring from service on May 31, will face a probe regarding his connection with gangsters in Ernakulam.

After a preliminary inquiry, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena submitted a report to DIG Putta Vimaladitya on Monday evening. After the matter came to the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a direction was issued to the state police chief to suspend the officer.

Later, on Monday night the officer was served with a suspension order. Also, a departmental inquiry was launched against Sabu and the three other civil police officers who accompanied him to Faizal’s house on Sunday night. The CPOs were also suspended by the Alappuzha district police chief on Monday.

In an order issued by the home department, it is stated that the act of Sabu has tarnished the reputation of the police force. “The act of Sabu weakens steps initiated by the police to ensure a peaceful life for the public. Prima facie, the act of Sabu is against the discipline of the force and it has affected the reputation of the police and the state government. Hence, he should be immediately suspended from service,” stated the order issued by the joint secretary, home department, on Monday night.

According to police sources, as part of the department inquiry, the officer’s connection with the gangster is being probed. “We are looking into Sabu’s links with gangsters. Sabu had worked in Ernakulam Rural Police for several years. It seems that he established a connection with Faizal and the gang while working there. The cases probed under his supervision during the tenure in Ernakulam will be checked to unearth whether he aided any person with criminal history,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the three civil police officers who accompanied Sabu to Faizal’s house gave statements that they did not know the gangster.

“Sabu had told them about visiting the house of his friend who recently acted in a Malayalam movie while they were returning from Tamil Nadu after a tour programme. However, they will be under suspension until the departmental inquiry is over,” an officer said.