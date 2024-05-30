Congress comes out against Modi’s jibe at Mahatma Gandhi

In an interview to a television news channel from Kolkata, Modi came up with the comment on ‘Gandhi’ film. He said that Gandhi was an eminent figure, but the world came to know of him only through the film. It is reported that Modi had said that Gandhi was a great soul in the world. In the interview, Modi also asked whether it was not the country’s responsibility to inform the world about Gandhi. He added, “None knew about him. Forgive me, but the first time there was curiosity in the world was when the film ‘Gandhi’ was made. We did not do it”, said Modi in his television interview.

A day before Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kanyakumari to meditate for 48 hours at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, M K Raghavan MP told TNIE that the PM should at least try to read Gandhi’s autobiography, ‘My Experiments with Truth’. “Gandhi had said that his life was his message. His life resonates in this statement. Gandhi’s prayer was always for humanity whereas Modi is aiming to destroy everyone. Lord Mountbatten said that he came with a 50,000 British Army and was defeated before a one-man army called Gandhi. My humble request is that Modi should at least read Gandhi’s autobiography before he comes to Kanyakumari on Thursday,” said Raghavan.

A veteran Congress leader from the state on condition of anonymity told TNIE that he is not at all surprised about Modi’s latest comment on Gandhi.

“Modi has never recognised Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It’s not at all something new. It should be recalled that Savarkar and Gandhi were foes. Still, Modi has not recognised Gandhi who stood for ahimsa. It was only recently Modi and BJP started approving Ambedkar. He will never approve of Gandhi and also Nehru,” said a veteran Congress leader.