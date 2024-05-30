IMD announces onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday announced the onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala and northeast India. The monsoon hit the country's mainland two days in advance against its normal date of onset on June 1.

"Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India today, May 30, 2024," the IMD announced.

In 2023, the southwest monsoon had set in on June 8.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2024) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India, normal over Northwest India, and below normal over Northeast India.