Kerala government to prepare action plan for project execution for next 18 months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the LDF government’s third-anniversary celebrations, the state government has asked all department heads to formulate an action plan for projects that could be implemented within the next 18 months. At a meeting of the secretaries of various departments in May first week under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, it was also instructed to identify projects that can be completed fully or partially. It was directed to float tenders for already sanctioned projects and start work soon. The departments have been asked to prepare an action plan detailing the timeline for the completion of projects, and present the requirement of funds.

In a circular, the government has instructed departments to implement projects that are included in the action plan. “All departments should make available the details of all projects the costs of which are borne by agencies like KIIFB, Rebuild Kerala Initiative, and K- Disc. Apart from this, the departments should include any other projects, the criteria of which are the same as the projects to be included in the action plan,” the circular said.

The government has also asked all department heads to appoint a nodal officer in the rank of additional secretary. If the particular officer is transferred or moved from that post, the officer who is appointed to that post would hold the charge of the nodal officer. The nodal officer should make sure that the department has prepared the action plan containing projects for the next 18 months of the LDF government.