Kerala: Poverty eradication plan skips households with male members

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 18% of the extremely poor households with only male members are out of the purview of Kerala’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP) implemented by the government using Kudumbashree, reveals a study by the Centre for Socio-Economic and Environment Studies, a think tank on public policy.

The study was based on extensive fieldwork in three panchayats, namely Panamaram with a significant tribal population, Alappad with a sizeable fishermen population, and Asamannoor, a semi-urban area in central Kerala. The report, while praising the state government’s action, also warns that it is important to recognise that both extreme poverty and vulnerability are intertwined.

“Being outside Kudumbashree is disadvantageous to all households, including men-only households, as it is the state’s poverty eradication programme,” the study report said.

The poverty eradication programme also revealed that two in five households of women were not part of Kudumbashree.

It was observed that 84% of extremely poor households have per capita income below Rs 2,500. The study also found that 30% of the sample households have outstanding debts. Kudumbashree serves as the primary and major source of credit for these people.

Kudumbashree remains one of the forums for community-level participation available for extreme poor households.

Around 70% of the extremely poor households do not participate in social, religious, political or other community groups or organisations outside Kudumbashree, the study said.

Around 12% of the extremely poor households do not have any land and more than a quarter of them do not have a house. Only 8% of the members from this category have post-higher secondary education, while one-fourth has no formal schooling.

The study pointed out that even though the Union government contributes specific amounts to old age, widow and disability pensions along with various welfare board pensions, the majority of the pension amount is covered by the state government.

For old age pension, the central share is only Rs 200 per month. The corresponding figures for widows and those above 80 are Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively. In the case of disability pension, people aged between 18 and 79 receive only Rs 300 while those above 80 receive Rs 500 per month as the central share.