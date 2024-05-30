Malayali cop dies in Delhi; sunstroke suspected

KOZHIKODE: A police officer from Chorode, near Vadakara, passed away reportedly due to heatstroke amid scorching temperatures in Delhi. The deceased is K Binesh, 50, a resident of Hastsal village in West Delhi near Uttam Nagar. He was working as an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police. Binesh fell ill during a specialised training session at the Wazirabad Police Training Centre. There were 1,400 police officers undergoing training at the centre, which included 12 individuals from Kerala.

Binesh, who started experiencing dizziness and difficulty breathing during the training, was initially rushed to Shubham Hospital in New Delhi.

As his health condition worsened, he was transferred to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Paschim Vihar, where he succumbed to his condition. The temperature in Delhi, under a red alert for extreme heat, has soared to a staggering 49.9 degrees Celsius. “Bineesh’s colleagues told us that he had been actively participating in the training despite the sweltering conditions for two days. The official statement from Delhi Police says that the exact cause of his demise can be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report,” said Sajeevan, Bineesh’s friend and a resident of Chorode.

Binesh, who had over 25 years of service with the Delhi Police, resided in Delhi with his wife Lija and their two children.

However, due to personal reasons, his family relocated to Chorode. His daughter Aishwarya, a student at BEMHS, Vadakara, excelled in her Class X examinations, securing A Plus grades in all subjects. His eldest son, Libin, is pursuing a BTech in Mangalore.

Binesh’s mortal remains were brought to Kozhikode airport by 10 pm on Wednesday. Relatives have announced that his funeral will take place at his Chorode residence at 9 am on Thursday.