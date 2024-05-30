‘Manjummel Boys' producers intented to cheat complainant

KOCHI: The police submitted before the High Court that the makers of 'Manjummel Boys' did not pay the profit money to Siraj Valiyathara, who contributed Rs 7 crore for the film production. The film became a box office hit and then collected about Rs 250 crore. The act on the part of the accused is doubtful and they have the intention to cheat the complainant, police said. The police filed the statement opposing the anticipatory bail pleas of producer Shawn Antony and actor-producer Soubin Shahir.

Meanwhile, the court extended the order not to arrest the petitioners till June 5. Advocate Thomas J Anakkallunkal, counsel for the petitioners, said that the allegation by the complainant was only to put pressure on the petitioners to settle their civil dispute.

The police said that Siraj, who is a seafood exporter, had deposited Rs 7 crore with Parava Films LLP, of which the petitioners are partners. As per the agreement, 40% of the profit was to be given to the complainant. But the accused persons did not give the profit amount.