Pinarayi Vijayan promises full support to reforms put forward by general education dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured full support for the reforms being initiated by the general education department. The chief minister’s assurance, during the state-level inauguration of the distribution of revised school textbooks in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday came close on the heels of the department’s move to introduce minimum mark criteria in the theory component of the SSLC exam to improve academic standards.

A conclave held on Tuesday to discuss the minimum mark criteria had seen stiff opposition from Left-backed teachers and student unions towards the proposal. General Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced that a report on the deliberations of the conclave would be submitted to the chief minister.

Pinarayi reminded teachers that their role was integral in ensuring the progress of students. He said that schools in the public sector, that were on the verge of closure in 2016, started attracting a large number of students after the launch of the General Education Protection Mission. Government and aided schools were able to enrol double the number of students who had dropped out in previous years.

The chief minister said that timely distribution of textbooks and school uniform material was among the factors that brought students back to schools in the public sector. Besides improving academic infrastructure, academic master plans were prepared and successfully implemented at the institution level.