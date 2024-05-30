Pinarayi Vijayan promises full support to reforms put forward by general education dept

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured full support for the reforms being initiated by the general education department. The chief minister’s assurance, during the state-level inauguration of the distribution of revised school textbooks in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday came close on the heels of the department’s move to introduce minimum mark criteria in the theory component of the SSLC exam to improve academic standards.
A conclave held on Tuesday to discuss the minimum mark criteria had seen stiff opposition from Left-backed teachers and student unions towards the proposal. General Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced that a report on the deliberations of the conclave would be submitted to the chief minister.
Pinarayi reminded teachers that their role was integral in ensuring the progress of students. He said that schools in the public sector, that were on the verge of closure in 2016, started attracting a large number of students after the launch of the General Education Protection Mission. Government and aided schools were able to enrol double the number of students who had dropped out in previous years.
The chief minister said that timely distribution of textbooks and school uniform material was among the factors that brought students back to schools in the public sector. Besides improving academic infrastructure, academic master plans were prepared and successfully implemented at the institution level.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the revision of higher secondary curriculum would begin in June this year.
The state presently follows textbooks prepared by NCERT in most of the core subjects at the higher secondary level. The state government had brought out supplementary textbooks when NCERT slashed portions from some of these textbooks, allegedly due to political reasons.
The chief minister inaugurated the distribution of revised textbooks and uniform material across the state, at Government Girls HSS for Girls, Cotton Hill.
The new textbooks were issued for Classes I, III, V, VII and IX based on the revised curriculum. As many as 173 titles spread over 2.3 crore copies will be distributed for these classes this year.
The distribution of textbooks for Classes II, IV, VI, VIII and X, based on the old curriculum, began in March this year.
Textbooks of these classes will be revised this year and introduced by the beginning of the 2025-26 academic year. The government is also distributing 39.75 lakh metres of handloom uniform material to 10 lakh students this year.