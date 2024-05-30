Vlogger’s bath on SUV goes viral, MVD gives him a dressing-down

ALAPPUZHA: The motor vehicles department has initiated action against Sanju Techy, a vlogger, for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. Sanju Techy altered an SUV by converting it into a small swimming pool and drove through Poonthoppu- Aryad Road in Alappuzha along with his friends in a bid to recreate a scene from the recent film ‘Avesham’ on May 15.

Alappuzha Enforcement RTO R Ramanan said that the department has initiated action against Sanju. “Driving licence of Sooryanarayanan who drove the vehicle has been suspended for a year.

The registration of the vehicle was also cancelled. The department will direct them to attend a training session at the Institute for Driver Training and Research at Edappal, Malappuram. They will also be asked to take up compulsory social service at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha,” the RTO said.

Sanju Techy (Saju T S), a resident of Alappuzha, recorded the video on May 15 and uploaded it on YouTube on May 17. They removed the seats of the vehicle and arranged a pool using tarpaulin sheet inside the vehicle.

He, along with a few others, bathed inside the vehicle while it was moving.

While recording the video, the vehicle suffered technical glitches due to the weight of the water inside. So they opened the door and released the water on the road to offload it, officials said.

Sanju was earlier booked for Motor Vehicle Act violations in August 2021 for allowing an underaged child to drive a car on Alappuzha Beach Road. The MVD registered a case and the Alappuzha Court imposed a fine of `35,000 on him. The court also asked him to stand in the courtroom from morning to evening as a punishment.