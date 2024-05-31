Advocates’ body to boycott Mary Joseph’s farewell event

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) has announced its decision to abstain from participating in the reference meeting to honour Justice Mary Joseph, scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of the High Court on May 31. Justice Mary Joseph is set to retire from service on June 2. The KHCAA’s resolution stems from a notification issued by the Registrar General concerning the event.

In contrast, the KHCAA has arranged a farewell gathering for Justice Mary Joseph at the Association Hall on May 31 at 4 pm.

According to the notice from the Registrar General, “The Chief Justice has directed to arrange the reference in the Banquet Hall, honouring the request made by her ladyship in this regard through a letter dated May 28.”

The programme for the reference includes an address by the Chief Justice at 3:30 pm, followed by a response from Justice Mary Joseph. Typically, a retiring judge receives a full court reference in the Chief Justice’s court hall, with the Advocate General and President of the Association delivering speeches at the event. President of KHCAA, advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy, clarified that the Association’s decision was prompted by a departure from customary practices, particularly the omission of the customary speeches by the Advocate General and the Association President.