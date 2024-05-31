Free of religion and caste, Thrissur woman living life on her terms

KOCHI: For 53 years, ever since she began understanding the world, Vimala Johny has lived life on her own terms, unaccompanied by a religion or caste. Now, at 68 years of age, the Thrissur native has no intention of stopping despite the innumerable questions and challenges she faces daily.

Attracted towards rational thinking since she was a child, Vimala started reading books at a young age. The knowledge she gained later gave her the courage to lead a liberal life in a society that neither accepts nor allows her way of living.

“Liberal and secular ideas have always been my priorities. In my high school days, I started reading books, weeklies and magazines and have never missed them since. I chose to live a life free of caste and religion since. Like any family, my parents, relatives and friends were not willing to accept my ideas,” said Vimala, who was born in a Christian family.

“My parents and relatives are very religious. There were compulsions in the earlier stages. However, I persisted and stuck to what I believed was right,” said Vimala, who later married Johny, a person with similar thoughts on religion and the social system. The couple has two sons. Johny is no more.

“Johny and I were particular about not teaching our children religion. They weren’t baptised or sent to catechism class. As they grew older, we left the decision on whether or not to practise faith to them. They chose not to,” said Vimala.

Growing up, the children too faced questions from friends and others.

“Our friends would ask us why we didn’t practise any religion, especially when we filled out application forms. We said our parents don’t do it. I learnt about god-like figure and religions from my friends and found what we practise was right,” said Nikithin Dawn, the couple’s younger son.

Vimala said they named their first-born Neljin Find, as “people who ask for his religion and caste should FIND it.”

Nikithin said people often ask them how they will find partners and what they will do after death, as in funeral and cremation. “Our father was aware of this and it helped us too. My brother and I found partners with similar mindsets, companions who shared our opinions. Also, our father wanted his body donated to the medical college after death. We fulfilled his wish,” said Nikithin, adding, “We have answers to every question society has for us.”

Vimala said she has nothing against those who practise religion.

“I lived in a joint family for over 23 years. Those who want to attend mass at church can attend. It’s just that we don’t do it,” she said.