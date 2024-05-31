Habitual offender escapes police custody, found hiding inside kennel in Kochi house

KOCHI: A repeat offender who escaped police custody during his medical examination was caught by policemen after a brief search on Wednesday night.

Maneesh, 29, a native of Vaduthala who stayed in Edakochi, had taken refuge inside an unused kennel of a house at Maithri Nagar near Karuvelipady. The police said he had removed his clothes and hung them in front of the kennel to avoid detection. The Palluruthy police had arrested Maneesh, who is involved in a dozen criminal cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling, from Bengaluru after the KAAPA was invoked against him. “He was handcuffed and taken to the Karuvelipady government hospital for a medical examination before he was to be produced in court. However, during the examination, he gave the officers the slip and ran out of the hospital,” said an officer.

A police team launched a search. Residents of Karuvelipady informed the team about seeing a man suspiciously roaming in the Maithri Nagar area. “Maneesh had first sought refuge at two houses in Maithri Nagar, but the residents there refused him entry into their homes. One of the residents told us that they saw a man entering the premises of a doctor’s house. We reached the place and checked the premises,” the officer said.

The police could not find him at first. Then, the doctor told them about the kennel behind their house that had been lying in disuse for more than 10 years. “We detected some movement inside the kennel. When we checked, we found Maneesh. We are looking to register a separate case against him soon for attempting to escape from police custody,” said the officer.