Hockey turf work begins in Maharaja’s College ground

KOCHI: A Rs 9.51-crore project to construct a hockey turf in the Maharajas College ground, which was in a dilapidated condition for the past several years, has commenced. The college ground, which once hosted many state and national level hockey championships, had turned into a concrete dump yard after a portion of the field was converted into a working yard of the Kochi Metro.

“It has been a long-pending demand of hockey lovers to have an international standard hockey ground. A quality turf will be constructed after raising the ground so as to avoid issues like waterlogging. We aim to conduct several hockey tournaments, including that at the school level,” said Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod.

Earlier, the Sports Council had set aside funds for the hockey turf construction. However, the Maharajas college authorities objected to certain conditions that the ground should be opened to the public as well after the completion of the construction activities. Following this, the government cancelled the project.

The proposal for an international-standard hockey turf got fresh impetus when the project was included in the CSML city-level Advisory Forum, and approved. Though the tendering process was completed, a final agreement could not be signed due to the coming into effect of the model code of conduct. “Now, an intervention has been made at the chief secretary level and the construction activities have been entrusted to the Sports Kerala Foundation, which is currently carrying out renovation of the college synthetic track,” the MLA said.

The Maharajas college authorities have also prepared a proposal for holding big events, including indoor games, once the construction activities get over. Once the same gets government approval, the Maharajas college ground will turn into a sports hub at the heart of the city, he pointed out.