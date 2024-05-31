KSU drunken brawl: Panel to submit report on May 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the drunken brawl at the KSU meet held at Neyyar dam continues to simmer with Congress state president K Sudhakaran blaming the youth leadership for not showing decorum. Sudhakaran’s open criticism has come as a huge blow to Opposition Leader V D Satheesan as the latter had tried to play down the clash at the study camp held at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Development Studies at Neyyar Dam last Saturday. Coinciding with the KSU’s 67th founders day on Thursday, K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organization), came out with a veiled attack urging the student leaders to become a role model to society.
Sudhakaran ended his silence on Thursday when he told reporters in Kannur that the KSU clash had brought disgrace to the party. After Sudhakaran constituted a two-member ‘fact-finding mission’ on Sunday to probe into the fracas during the second day of the study camp titled ‘Resurgence’, he had not commented anything further about it. He hinted about a narrative to remove KSU state president Aloysius Xavier from office as it was inappropriate on the part of the student leaders to consume alcohol and then enter into fisticuffs. A party source told TNIE that the inquiry committee will be submitting its findings to him in person on Friday evening at Indira Bhavan.
“KPCC general secretary M M Nazeer and Dalit Congress president A K Sasi who is also one of the directors of RGIDS have finalised their report. It is learned that the inquiry committee deliberately decided to delay the report as they did not want to be a part of the tussle between Sudhakaran and Satheesan. Both leaders are waiting to react after June 4 when the poll outcome will be known,” said a party source.
While Satheesan belittled the antics of the KSU leadership, there was confusion prevailing on whether Sudhakaran had the right to intervene in the KSU brawl.
“Sudhakaran has already apprised the AICC leadership about the turn of events, including Satheesan backing the KSU leadership. Now the senior leaders are keeping mum, but things are not going to be smooth after June 4. The AICC leadership is also upset as it has been a ripe time to revive the KSU as its opponent SFI has been facing backlashes on campuses,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.
To make matters worse, Venugopal took to Facebook urging student leaders to carry the spirit of bygone days when they held the blue flag high not only in their hands, but also in their hearts.