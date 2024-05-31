KSU drunken brawl: Panel to submit report on May 31

“KPCC general secretary M M Nazeer and Dalit Congress president A K Sasi who is also one of the directors of RGIDS have finalised their report. It is learned that the inquiry committee deliberately decided to delay the report as they did not want to be a part of the tussle between Sudhakaran and Satheesan. Both leaders are waiting to react after June 4 when the poll outcome will be known,” said a party source.

While Satheesan belittled the antics of the KSU leadership, there was confusion prevailing on whether Sudhakaran had the right to intervene in the KSU brawl.

“Sudhakaran has already apprised the AICC leadership about the turn of events, including Satheesan backing the KSU leadership. Now the senior leaders are keeping mum, but things are not going to be smooth after June 4. The AICC leadership is also upset as it has been a ripe time to revive the KSU as its opponent SFI has been facing backlashes on campuses,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

To make matters worse, Venugopal took to Facebook urging student leaders to carry the spirit of bygone days when they held the blue flag high not only in their hands, but also in their hearts.