MVD to crack the whip on ‘outsider’ Uber autorickshaws in Kochi corporation limits

KOCHI: Amid complaints of Uber autorickshaws from outside illegally operating within the city limits, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is all set to launch a drive and take action against the violators.

The action comes amid an escalation of tension between the traditional autorickshaw drivers and the online hire service operators over picking of passengers from key points like bus stands, malls and railway station premises in the city. Following certain incidents of altercation, Uber autorickshaws are not allowed to pick passengers from anywhere within 150 m of such places. Banners displaying the same have come up at most autorickshaw stands in the city.

“It has come to our notice that Uber autorickshaws having permits outside the city jurisdiction are operating within the corporation limits. Only the autorickshaws with city permits can ply within the city. We’re going to take strict action against such violators,” said Manoj K, Ernakulam RTO.

The last time the Ernakulam RTO office issued city permits for autorickshaws was in 2013 when it extended 4,000 such permits. Though a proposal again came in 2017 to increase the number of city permits, the same didn’t materialise. According to MVD sources, many of the Uber autorickshaw drivers conduct such services in violation of a government order regarding hiring charges.

“Besides permit violation, many don’t put on the meter and go by predetermined rates. They charge higher rates during the peak hours while the same would be less during non-peak hours,” the officials pointed out.

As per the provisions, the autorickshaws having city permits can pick and drop commuters from anywhere in the city but should levy only the meter charge.

Traditional autorickshaw drivers hit

Meanwhile, the traditional autorickshaw drivers complain that the plying of Uber autorickshaws with outside permits is eating into the share of revenue of the traditional autorickshaw drivers.

“Many times the commuters avail Uber autorickshaws from near autorickshaw stands by booking them through the online app. We can’t pick passengers while returning after dropping a commuter, but are legally allowed to charge up and down charges (additional 50 per cent of the meter charge). However, the Uber autorickshaws ply on lesser fares as they can pick another customer from anywhere. This has affected our revenue stream,” said Anil Antony George, a member of the Kerala CNG Auto Association.

“We are operating hire services by charging Rs 22.50 per km. Since they charge less (during non-peak hours), customers coming out of bus stations and railway stations are opting for Uber autorickshaws. We’re struggling to make both ends meet after suddenly experiencing a dip in income,” said Prasad N J, who has been operating from the autorickshaw stand at Ernakulam KSRTC bus station for the past 25 years.