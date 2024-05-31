NCERT launches special training for educators

KOCHI: The joint director of NCERT launched ‘The Prashiksan- Training the Trainers’ regional workshop that emphasises the core principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The workshop, which was organised in association with the NCERT Expert Panel and the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), was held at the Chavara CMI Public School, Pala Kottayam.

Joint Director of NCERT, Prof Sridhar Srivastava, highlighted the importance of recognising and nurturing the unique capabilities of each student.

He urged teachers to create engaging classroom experiences that foster varied skills and competencies and to inculcate values in students. “Schools should be spaces where learners gain experiences that develop their competencies and values, applicable in real life,” he said.

Prof Srivastava also underscored the concept of collective individualism inherent in the Indian system and the need to promote Indian cultural values. He noted that NEP 2020 allows flexibility in learning different subjects without rigid separation, enabling multidisciplinary education.

Dr Indira Rajan, secretary general, of the National Council of CBSE Schools, who presided over the function, described educators as the backbone of the country who have been entrusted with shaping young minds and futures. She highlighted that children spend around 25,000 hours in school, a crucial period for mission-oriented learning, value inculcation, and competency building.

Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, she envisioned a future where every child has access to quality education, fostering innovation and creativity, and spreading knowledge throughout society.

Suchitra Shyjinth, general secretary of CCSK and master trainer of CBSE, emphasised the importance of integrating competencies into classroom practices through various learning experiences. She discussed how schools can achieve excellence and reflect it through their practices.