Veterinary student death: Kerala HC grants bail to all 19 accused students

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to all the 19 accused students in a case registered in connection with the death of Sidharthan JS, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Pookode in Wayanad.

The 19 students granted bail are Akhil K, Kashinathan R S, Ameen Akberali U, Arun K, Sinjo Johnson, N Asif Khan, Amal Ihsan A, Ajay J, Althaf A, Soud Risal E K, Adithyan V, Muhammed Dhanish M, Rehan Benoy, Akash S D, Abhishek S, Shreehari R D, Dones Daie, Billgate Joshwa Thannikode and Naseef V.

While granting bail, Justice CS Dias observed: "On an overall consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, prima facie, I do not find sufficient material to establish any positive act on the part of the accused to have instigated or aided the deceased to commit suicide."

The court granted bail imposing stringent conditions that the accused persons should not enter Wayanad district till the conclusion of the trial in the cases and should not leave the state without the permission of the trial court.

The petitioners argued that they have been in judicial custody for nearly 90 days, the investigation in the case is complete, and the final report has been laid. The petitioners are all students without any criminal antecedents. They are neither influential nor affluent persons to intimidate the witnesses or flee from justice. Moreover, the prospects of conviction in the case are bleak. Hence, the petitioners may be enlarged on bail.

The CBI has filed the final report in the case. It stated that the accused persons stripped Sidharthan of his undergarments while questioning his alleged misbehaviour towards a girl student. It said Sidharthan was continuously beaten up with a belt and a glue gun cable, slapped and kicked.

The assault, restraint, confinement, humiliation and harassment started around 9.30 pm on February 16 and lasted till 1 am on February 17, said the report, adding that Sidharthan was repeatedly pushed to the ground by the accused persons.

The charges levelled against them are Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt using a dangerous weapon), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (criminal force or assault with intent to dishonour a person, but not on grave provocation), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.