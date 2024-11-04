Digital disquiet! MVD’s e-licence move raising real-world concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The motor vehicle department’s decision to issue digital-only licences from November 1 has raised concerns among the public. Many are worried that digital certificates would lead to run-ins with enforcement agencies in other states and abroad. The department is being urged to consider issuing printed licences, along with the digital version.

The MVD introduced e-licences as part of its digitalisation drive and to address significant delays in printing certificates. However, the decision has caused practical challenges for the public.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Neyyatinkara, near the border with Tamil Nadu, shared his anxieties. “When I drive to the nearby town of Kaliyakkavilai, Tamil Nadu police could penalise me for not carrying a hard copy of my driving licence. I don’t know if I can convince them with the digital certificate,” he said.

When MVD announced digital licences, the transport commissioner had promised that applicants would have the option to request the printed version as well. However, the driving school association pointed out that such an option does not exist.

“No state has implemented digital-only certificates due to the practical difficulties involved. It’s akin to the Aadhaar or PAN card, where authorities often insist on the physical document. This creates challenges for people travelling abroad who need to present the document in physical form,” said M S Prasad, general secretary of the All Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Association.

Applicants also point out that a digital licence has not reduced the cost of issuing the document. Although charges for printing the card (Rs 200) and distribution (postal charge of Rs 45) had been eliminated, the service charge was increased from Rs 60 to Rs 200. This was in addition to the minimum fee of Rs 1,050 for a driving licence. “There’s no justification for increasing service charge, as applicants are not receiving any additional services,” Prasad pointed out.

Phased rollout

MVD officials stress that the digital rollout would occur in phases. “Digital certificates are the way forward. Central Motor Vehicle Rule 139 allows for digital copies of driving licences and registration certificates. Currently, there are proposals to include the option for printed cards on the Parivahan website,” an MVD officer said.

The decision to go digital coincided with the MVD’s struggle to provide timely printed copies of driving licences and registration certificates. Previously, a private agency handled the printing, but they ceased operations after the MVD failed to clear outstanding dues. The department still owes Rs 10 crore to the agency.

‘Testing’ facilities

The 84 driving-test grounds in the state have been attracting complaints, with applicants highlighting the lack of basic facilities, including drinking water and restrooms.

Concerns & demands