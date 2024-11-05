Protection of human lives & habitats of paramount importance: Priyanka

KALPETTA: Speaking at a corner meeting as part of the election campaign at Pulpally in Sultan Bathery, Congress leader amd Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised the need to prioritise human lives and habitats alongside forest and wildlife conservation.

“Forests and wildlife must be protected, but safeguarding human lives and habitats is paramount,” she stated, calling for urgent solutions to the growing problem of wildlife attacks. She highlighted the struggles of farmers facing challenges in agriculture and food processing, noting that many are dealing with falling crop prices and a crisis in dairy farming. “Crops, livestock, and human lives are being lost to wildlife attacks. These communities need support,” she added.

“The need for a well-resourced medical college is a pressing concern in Wayanad,” Priyanka noted. “Many residents have voiced concerns about inadequate healthcare and education facilities.” She also highlighted efforts led by Rahul Gandhi to deploy mobile medical vans to under-served tribal regions as a temporary solution.

On the infrastructure front, she mentioned the long-awaited Biarakkuppa Bridge, which locals have been advocating for over three decades, and stressed the importance of tourism development in the region.

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi met the family of Paul, a guard at Kuruva eco-tourism Island who lost his life in a wild elephant attack. She offered condolences to Paul’s wife, Sally, and their daughter, Sona.