LDF hopeful of wresting Thrikkakara public works standing committee

KOCHI: The five-year tenure of the Thrikkakara municipality governing body will end next year, but there appears to be no end in sight for the tug of war for power there. In the fourth election this term, councillors will vote on Thursday to elect the public works standing committee chairperson.

This time, the LDF is hopeful of bagging the key committee with the support of an independent, E P Katherkunju, councillor from the Model Engineering College ward. He dumped UDF to join the LDF camp on October 23.

“In line with the UDF seat-sharing agreement, Katherkunju was offered the vice-chairperson post four years ago. However, due to internal arrangements, the post was offered to Abdu Shana in October, another independent councillor, who represents Edachira,” a UDF insider told TNIE.

Soon after the vice-chairperson election, the LDF moved a motion of confidence against UDF’s public works standing committee chairperson Somi Reji. The committee has seven members, three each for UDF and LDF, with Katherkunju being the seventh member. With his support, LDF won the motion of confidence, resulting in the latest election for the committee chair.

“The post is crucial as much-awaited projects -- waste treatment plant, new bus stand and shopping complex -- will now be decided by the public works standing committee. We will also bring to light various scams and irregularities carried out by the UDF in the committee,” leader of Opposition M K Chandra Babu said.

He however added that the LDF has no plans to end the UDF rule in the council.

The LDF is set to field Rasiya Nishad as their chairperson candidate while Somi Reji will again be the UDF candidate.