Heavy rains lash southern Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in three districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a short break, the state experienced intense rainfall with shorter durations at several places on Friday. The districts in the Southern and Central experienced rainfall and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Parts of Kozhikode and Wayanad also received rainfall. Mattanchery recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm, while Kumarakom and Ernakulam South recorded a rainfall of 4 cm each. The minimum temperature in Palakkad, Kannur, Malappuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kollam and Thrissur was above normal.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest temperature of 24.3°C. The IMD declared an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta and a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on Friday. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the above sea due to squally weather.

As per the forecast the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce though thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state on Saturday. Rain or thundershower is most likely to pick up from November 14. The rains have been influenced by the cyclonic circulations existing in the Bay of Bengal and Arabia Sea.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned the public to remain indoors and avoid standing under trees or hoardings due to the potential for strong winds accompanying the heavy rains.

