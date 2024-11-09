CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance investigation into Wayanad food kit controversy

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a vigilance investigation into the distribution of poor-quality food kits containing worm-infested rice items by Meppadi grama panchayat.

The investigation will be carried out to check whether the panchayat distributed old stock or if the available food items were replaced by any chance. The chief minister directed on Friday that a preliminary inquiry should be conducted and a report submitted immediately.

The food kits received by the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster victims in Meppadi panchayat were found to be infested with worms. Meanwhile, a political controversy is raging over who provided the food kits.