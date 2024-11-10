Death toll in Nileshwar fire accident rises to five

KASARGOD: One more person injured in the Nileshwar firecracker accident died on Saturday, bringing the death toll to five. The deceased is Rajith K V, 35, of Kinanoor. He was undergoing treatment for more than 50% burns at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Rajith was working as a temporary driver in KSEB. Biju K, Ratheesh K, Sandeep C and Shibin Raj are the other deceased people. “Rajith, Biju, Ratheesh, and Sandeep were close friends.

They all went to see the Anjooambalam Veerekavu festival together, which resulted in the tragic loss of all of their lives,” said Kairali K, Kinanoor - Karinthalam grama panchayat member.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims’ families. The cabinet has also pledged to cover the entire medical expenses of the injured victims. The fire accident took place on October 28, injuring 154 people. The situation remains critical as 61 more people are still in hospitals.