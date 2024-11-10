Four arrested for alleged moral policing, assault on youth in Kollam

KOLLAM: In a suspected case of moral policing, police have arrested four persons for allegedly stripping and assaulting a young man at Thenmala in Kollam district.

The suspects, identified as Sujith, Rajeev, Sibin, and Arun, are accused of stripping Nishad, a resident of Edamon, tying him to a post, and assaulting him. The incident was reportedly filmed by the accused and circulated on social media.

The police have stated that in addition to the four arrested individuals, they are also searching for a fifth person connected to the incident. Nishad is currently receiving treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, the assault occurred around 11 pm on Thursday. Nishad had arrived at his friend Pramila's house in Anoor, Thenmala, when the accused arrived with the intent to attack him. Upon realizing the presence of the assailants, Nishad attempted to flee. However, the accused managed to overpower him, dragging him onto the road where they assaulted him with a rod and a machete. Nishad sustained injuries to his head and both legs, with his left leg being fractured.

After the brutal attack, the suspects stripped Nishad and tied him to an electric pole near a bus stop. They continued to assault him and filmed the ordeal, later sharing the footage on social media.

The police have indicated that the incident stems from a family dispute between Sujith and Nishad.

"The incident was filmed on a mobile phone and circulated on social media. The family dispute between Sujith and the victim appears to be the motive behind the assault. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses," a police source stated.

The police have filed charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, including Sections 296(b) (obscene acts in public places), 127(1) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (grievous hurt), 110 (attempted culpable homicide), and 111(2)(b) (organized crime), along with Sections 66(E) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for circulating obscene material in electronic form.