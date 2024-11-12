Grand rallies mark end of Chelakkara campaign

Grand rallies and huge public meetings marked the end of open campaign in Chelakkara assembly constituency that will go to polls on November 13. A minor clash was reported between BJP workers and police amid the ‘Kottikalasham’ on Monday.

As the UDF candidate Ramya Haridas led the campaign highlighting the lack of development in Chelakkara when a CPM leader represented the constituency for 28 years, the ‘Kottikkalasham’ concluded with high hopes for the UDF camp.

On Monday, Rahul Mamkootathil, the UDF candidate in Palakkad, joined the ‘Kottikalasham,’ taking the party workers to the zenith of celebration. The campaign that began on a dull note reached its peak, when UDF leaders came there and addressed the gatherings.

“UDF will reclaim the constituency with a good majority,” is what Ramya said as the polling day gets nearer.

For LDF candidate U R Pradeep, the campaign entered another level as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directly took part in seven LDF conventions. Participation of a large number of women in the ‘Kotikkalasham’ at Chelakkara also sent messages to the opposing candidates as well. Carrying red flags and cut- outs of Pradeep, the open campaign for LDF concluded leaving hopes to retain its sitting seat.

BJP candidate K Balakrishnan’s campaign was lacklustre in the initial days, but gathered momentum in the latter days with well-organised campaign by roping in grassroots-level workers and conducting scheduled conventions.

On Monday, BJP chief K Surendran also joined the ‘Kottikkalasham.’ It ended with a minor clash between police and BJP workers amid the dance and celebrations carrying flags. However, leaders intervened and brought the situation under control.