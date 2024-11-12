Kerala tourism charts new course

KOCHI/IDUKKI : A new chapter opened in the history of the state and its tourism sector when a 17-seater seaplane took off from the Bolgatty Palace Waterdrome in Kochi on Monday. With the successful completion of the trial flight of the seaplane ‘de Havilland Canada-6 Twin Otter’ to the Mattupetty reservoir in Munnar, doors have been thrown open for tourists to venture out to hitherto unexplored destinations, in comfort.

The development comes at a time when those in tourism industry have been repeatedly pointing out the necessity of improving connectivity and thereby reducing travel time.

The ambitious project was first envisaged during the 2011-16 Oommen Chandy government. However, it was ditched following serious objections by fisherfolk community who were against using lakes and water bodies to set up waterdromes. This time, though, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking on the onus, the project has gained wings.

The trial flight was flagged off by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. The plane took less than an hour to reach Mattupetty. “The project will work towards boosting the state’s tourism sector,” Riyas said.

He said steps will be taken to ensure the project is people-friendly so that all can enjoy the facility. With the government having decided to turn it into a water reservoir-plane project, the vision is to begin services initially from large dam sites like Banasura Sagar in Wayanad and Mattupetty in Idukki.

“However, other dams located in strategic destinations can also be used for seaplane services connecting all destinations with the four international airports in the state,” Riyas said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said tourism has been a significant contributor in Kerala’s rapid progress in industrial development. “Kerala has the largest number of five-star hotels in India, and four world-class hotel chain projects will soon start in Kochi alone,” Rajeeve said.

A tourism department official said the seaplane service is provided under UDAN, the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA)’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS). “There are variations to the seaplane, based on seating capacity. The seaplane that arrived for the trial flight was a 17-seater, unlike the nine-seater announced earlier,” the official said. The seaplane has 9, 15, 20 and 30-seater varieties too, the official said.

“A Switzerland-based private company and SpiceJet jointly run the services involving de Havilland Canada seaplanes. While SpiceJet operates the services, Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland offers engineering expertise and assists with technical and logistical challenges,” he said.