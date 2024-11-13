Kerala HC quashes case under Waqf Act against ex-postal staff

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has quashed a case registered against two former postal department officers on a complaint by the Waqf Board that they illegally took possession of Waqf property on which a post office was located. The officials had not obtained its sanction, the board alleged.

The court said the department of posts was in possession of the property prior to the insertion of Section 52A in the Waqf Act. The post office was functioning from 1999 onwards. Section 52A was inserted in the Act in 2013. Hence, the prosecution against the petitioners was unsustainable, the court said.

The Section states that whoever alienates or purchases or takes possession of, either permanently or temporarily, any movable or immovable property being a Waqf property without prior sanction of the board shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years.