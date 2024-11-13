Plaintiffs allowed to accompany cops during arrest, Kerala HC seeks explanation from TN police

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from Tamil Nadu police on how it allowed complainants in a case to accompany police officers during an arrest.

The court questioned the police procedures following a petition filed by N Prakash of Ernakulam, who is seeking to register an FIR against some individuals who allegedly trespassed into his home and unlawfully arrested him. The court has named the station house officer (SHO) of Puliyangudi station in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, as a party to the proceedings.

In his petition, Prakash stated that on July 28, the SHO from Tenkasi, dressed in uniform, along with two persons in civilian clothes, entered his house claiming that there was an FIR lodged against the complainant at the Puliyangudi station and a warrant for his arrest.