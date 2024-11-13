Sabarimala: HC nod for regulated car parking at Chakkupallam-II & hilltop

The court also ordered the police not to allow parking on either side of the roads from Nilakkal to Pampa, and asked them to take strict action against unauthorised parking and remove the vehicles.

The court said vehicles of the officials as well as emergency vehicles shall be parked in areas identified for each department. It said KSRTC buses shall be parked in areas identified in the presence of the Sabarimala special commissioner. If KSRTC wants additional space, it should request the commissioner, who would take a decision in consultation with the chief police coordinator, the court said.

It directed all government departments to work to ensure proper crowd management during the pilgrimage season and provide facilities for a safe and comfortable pilgrimage.