Kottayam man wins UK’s Royal College of Nursing prez election

ALAPPUZHA: For the first time, an Indian has become the president of the london-headquartered Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the biggest trade union in the field of medical care. Bejoy Sebastian, 38, who belongs to Vandanam in Alappuzha district, defeated all contenders in the election held on November 13.

Established in 1916, RCN is the biggest trade union of nurses in the world with more than five lakh members. Bejoy -- a senior critical care nurse at the University College London Hospitals -- said it is a big responsibility to manage the issues faced by the nursing community in the UK.

“We will unite all people in the community for better service to the people of the country and at the same time for the welfare of the members of the community. A good number of the members of RCN are from India, mainly Kerala, and we have to do more for them,” Bejoy told TNIE.

Set to be in office for two years, he will take charge on January 1, 2025. He went to the UK in 2011 after completing BSc nursing at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam. His first appointment was at the Imperial College NHS Trust and shifted to the University College Hospital in 2021.

Bejoy is also serving as the chair of the International Nursing and Midwifery Association Forum and as the general secretary of the Alliance of Senior Kerala Nurses. His success is down to not just campaigning but his dedication to nursing. This is how the leading British daily The Guardian described him: “Bejoy Sebastian is not in nursing for money, but he is one of the most dedicated, enthusiastic, and compassionate people you could wish to meet.”