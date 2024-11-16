Lack of operation policy, forest dept curbs hit Kerala's heli-tourism project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Restrictions imposed by the forest department and the failure of the tourism department to formulate an operation policy have set back the state’s ambitious heli-tourism initiative.

Kerala Tourism had launched the initiative last December with the aim of promoting aerial travel to attract high-end tourists.

A lack of helipads is also posing a major challenge, discouraging additional private operators from entering the state’s tourism industry. Chipsan Aviation, a non-scheduled air operator approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is the lone agency to have joined the heli-tourism initiative.

“We are unable to position a helicopter exclusively for heli-tourism here because of the lack of infrastructure and the objection from the forest department. To operate it without loss, we should get a minimum of 35 hours fly time every month. Even after so many months, we have hardly recorded 20 hours of flying. We have been covering up the loss by operating the machine in other states,” Chipsan Aviation director Anil Narayanan told TNIE.

He said the forest department objection has meant that they are unable to tap the potential of Athirapally and Munnar. The operator had approached the High Court in 2019 to get approval for their operations but the case is pending.

The agency has set up helipads at major destinations – Wayanad, Munnar, Thekkady, Ashtamudi, and Kovalam – after tie-up with resorts. The high operating cost at the Kochi airport is another issue flagged by the operator.

“When we design a tour package worth Rs 3 lakh, around Rs 1 lakh is charged by CIAL for the pick up and drop of the guest from the airport. The package has become very expensive compared to other states,” Anil said.

While the operator has identified around 200 locations, including school grounds and open spaces for the heli-tourism project, the tourism department is yet to finalise a policy for its smooth operation.

At the same time, an official with the forest department said they cannot allow the operations of the helicopter to Athirappilly because it is a highly vulnerable forest area lying sandwiched between Malayattoor and Parambikulam.

“It is one of the hotspots vulnerable to man-animal conflict and we cannot allow them to operate from this area as it could have an impact on animal behaviour. Also, the matter is now with the High Court,” the official said.