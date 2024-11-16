UDF & LDF call hartal in Wayanad on November 19 against Union govt’s stance

KALPETTA: The LDF and UDF have called a hartal in Wayanad district on Tuesday against the central government’s stance that Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslides cannot be categorised as a national disaster. The UDF announced its hartal against the central and state governments, while the LDF protest is against the denial of aid by the Centre.

The LDF will observe the hartal against the central government’s betrayal of Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslides victims and injustice meted out to them, said the CPM district leadership.

The hartal is in protest against the BJP-led Union government for rejecting Kerala’s demand to declare the tragedy a national disaster and denial of special assistance to Wayanad. LDF Wayanad district convener C K Saseendran informed that the hartal will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

In the press conference, T Siddique informed that in case of delayed rehabilitation works on the part of both Central and state governments, it is not possible to wait without doing anything about the issue. The MLA also asked if the Prime Minister came to Wayanad for a photo shoot, and criticised the BJP-led Central Government for not declaring the Wayanad landslide disaster a national disaster.

The UDF leaders urged the public to show solidarity with the landslide victims by closing shops and keeping vehicles off the road during the hartal. UDF leaders also said that essential services would be exempted from the hartal. On November 19, the UDF will also hold a post office march in all the three assembly constituencies in Wayanad.