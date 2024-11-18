Unregistered docs under medical councils’ scanner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Medical Councils (KSMC) have intensified its crack down on practitioners displaying qualifications not officially recognised by them, as they look to curb fraudulent and unqualified medical practices and safeguard patient welfare.

The Council for Indian System of Medicine has been particularly active, investigating clinics and practitioners with unregistered or unrecognised qualifications.

“The law mandates that only registered practitioners can legally practice,” said council president Dr Sreekumar T D. “We deploy teams to conduct investigations, and based on their findings, decide whether to grant registration,” he said, noting that such investigations often face resistance, leading to the involvement of police for ensuring compliance.

Recently, the council acted against SJ Herbo Life Ayurveda and Siddha Hospital in Kozhikode following a complaint by Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE), a public health initiative under the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP). The clinic’s doctor-promoter was summoned for violating the Kerala State Medical Practitioners (KSMP) Act, 2021.