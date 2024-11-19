Palakkad bypoll campaign comes to roaring end

PALAKKAD: With the grand spectacle that marked the culmination of the Kalpathy chariot festival still fresh in the minds, Palakkad on Monday played host to another rousing display — this time of the political kind.
The boisterous final chapter of the campaign to the by-election marked a key milestone in the nearly one-and-a-half-month journey of political suspense, acrimony and controversy.
The area near the Indira Gandhi Stadium bus stand was the focus of all the major political fronts, as a contest that drew nationwide attention due to the tough triangular contest reached a defining stage, ahead of the polls on Wednesday.
Prominent leaders, star campaigners, and workers of UDF, LDF and BJP began trooping into town from 2.30pm. By 4.30pm, the designated areas were packed.
Reflecting the strident campaign, the rallies of the three political fronts converged almost simultaneously. The UDF rally began at 2pm from Olavakkode Junction. It passed through Pezhumkara, Mercy College, Thirunellayi, KSRTC Bus Stand, and IMA Junction, before arriving at the final venue around 5.30pm.
Here, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil was joined by actor Ramesh Pisharody, Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, Sandeep Varier, P C Vishnunath, and Shafi Parambil on his campaign vehicle.
The rally featured hundreds of party workers on motorbikes and on foot, accompanied by vibrant elements such as thamboolam, singari melam, thappattai vadhyam, DJ trucks, poppers, and fire dancers, created an cracking atmosphere.
The LDF rally commenced around 4pm from Government Victoria College. It proceed via Head Post Office, Tharekkad, and Sultanpet Junction to its destination. LDF candidate P Sarin was in an open jeep, accompanied by Minister M B Rajesh and CPM district secretary E N Suresh Babu. Leaders such as A K Balan, N N Krishnadas, and T K Noushad joined the rally, along with hundreds of party workers. The LDF rally was equally colourful.
The NDA procession, on its part, began at 2.30pm from Melamuri, and traversed Chunnambuthara, Jainimedu, Kalpathy, Puthur, and Manali Bypass before reaching the venue.
Here, NDA candidate C Krishnakumar was joined by Sobha Surendran, Palakkad municipality chairperson Pramila Sasidharan, and vice chairperson E Krishnadas on his campaign vehicle. The NDA rally stood out with singari melam performed by female artists and chakyar koothu.
In the frenzy that followed, leaders and supporters of all three fronts showcased their enthusiasm with slogans, songs, and loud cheers. LDF and NDA candidates used cranes to tower over the rallyists, waving flags bearing their respective election symbols. Umbrella-shaped placards bearing slogans were being passed around. And then the police sounded the sirens, signalling the end of the campaign.