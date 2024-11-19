Palakkad bypoll campaign comes to roaring end

PALAKKAD: With the grand spectacle that marked the culmination of the Kalpathy chariot festival still fresh in the minds, Palakkad on Monday played host to another rousing display — this time of the political kind.

The boisterous final chapter of the campaign to the by-election marked a key milestone in the nearly one-and-a-half-month journey of political suspense, acrimony and controversy.

The area near the Indira Gandhi Stadium bus stand was the focus of all the major political fronts, as a contest that drew nationwide attention due to the tough triangular contest reached a defining stage, ahead of the polls on Wednesday.

Prominent leaders, star campaigners, and workers of UDF, LDF and BJP began trooping into town from 2.30pm. By 4.30pm, the designated areas were packed.

Reflecting the strident campaign, the rallies of the three political fronts converged almost simultaneously. The UDF rally began at 2pm from Olavakkode Junction. It passed through Pezhumkara, Mercy College, Thirunellayi, KSRTC Bus Stand, and IMA Junction, before arriving at the final venue around 5.30pm.

Here, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil was joined by actor Ramesh Pisharody, Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, Sandeep Varier, P C Vishnunath, and Shafi Parambil on his campaign vehicle.

The rally featured hundreds of party workers on motorbikes and on foot, accompanied by vibrant elements such as thamboolam, singari melam, thappattai vadhyam, DJ trucks, poppers, and fire dancers, created an cracking atmosphere.