Vet varsity: Kerala government panel starts process to pick VC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The search-cum-selection committee formed by the state government last month to select a new vice-chancellor (VC) for Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has started the process of shortlisting potential candidates.

The five-member panel, chaired by B Ekbal, former VC of Kerala University, does not include a nominee from the governor, the chancellor of KVASU. The panel was set up in accordance with the provisions of the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, which, though passed by the assembly, is yet to get assent from the President.

In a public notice inviting applications for the post, the panel outlined the eligibility criteria. Applicants must have served at least 10 years as a professor at a university or in a similar position at a research or academic institution. The deadline for submitting applications is December 7.