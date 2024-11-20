CM Pinarayi Vijayan fires fresh salvo at Sadiq Ali Thangal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOLLAM : In an evident political move ahead of the crucial assembly by-election in Palakkad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the IUML has warmed up to the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Isami after Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal assumed the office of the party’s state president.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Muslim League president, Pinarayi said there has been many Thangals from the Panakkad family, but he has criticised only Sadiq Ali. The CM said he criticised Sadiq Ali for his role as IUML president.

“Aren’t you responsible for taking a pro-SDPI and pro-Jamaat-e-Islami stance?” Pinarayi asked Thangal.

“We are naturally bound to state our opinion. But the League says we should not do so. This is the language of terrorists. No League worker should approach us speaking such a language,” the CM said during the inauguration of the CPM area committee office at Neduvathur in Kollam on Tuesday.

He also targeted the Congress, accusing the party of compromising its secular credentials ahead of the by-elections.

“The Congress cannot reject SDPI’s votes in Wayanad. While the CPM has always taken a firm stance against communalism, the Congress seems to be pandering to communal forces for mere electoral gains,” said Pinarayi.