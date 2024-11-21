First in India: 24-hour online court opens in Kerala's Kollam district

KOLLAM: India’s first 24-hour online court has officially started operations in Kollam district, aimed at reducing the backlog of cases and expediting legal solutions. Judicial First Class Magistrate Surya Sukumaran, who is in charge of the court, presided over the inaugural sitting.

The court operates on a hybrid mode, offering the option for in-person attendance if preferred. The court will primarily handle cases related to check dishonour under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The cases can be filed at the court across the day.

It will operate across three judicial first-class courts and the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kollam. The court proactively provides litigants and lawyers with real-time case updates, offering flexibility to manage cases remotely at any time. A key feature of this 24x7 online court is its paperless process. All case filings must be submitted through online forms on the court’s website, making it possible to file cases at any time, from anywhere in the world.

The court eliminates the need for in-person appearances, with hearings, arguments, and trials all conducted online. Summonses for accused individuals will be digitally sent to their respective police stations. Accused persons and their sureties can also submit bail applications and documents online for approval.

“We can now file cases online anytime, anywhere. The court operates on a hybrid mode for those who wish to attend in person. This new system eliminates the need to wait for hearing dates or visit the court for filings, and applications, or respond to summons. The real-time calendaring system will provide greater visibility into hearings, and integration with institutions like banks, police, and post offices will enable seamless document sharing. Dashboards will offer users real-time updates on case status and actions taken,” said Boris Paul, senior advocate in Kollam.