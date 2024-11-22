WCC moves Kerala HC to seek effective laws to address women’s issues in Mollywood

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) filed a petition before the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking effective legislation to deal with the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. It also sought a directive to the state government to provide adequate protection to victims/survivors of sexual exploitation and harassment whose names are disclosed in the report submitted by Justice K Hema Committee in August.

According to the WCC, the state government in 2014 constituted a committee under the chairmanship of filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, which recommended reforms in the industry, including framing a law that included the formation of a regulatory authority to oversee the industry. However, no steps were taken to implement the recommendations, it said.

The collective said lack of any regulation and grievance redressal mechanism overseeing the industry had resulted in a skewed power structure where certain prominent actors/producers and unions/associations dictate terms within the industry.

The WCC submitted that it has prepared a ‘Cinema Code of Conduct’ (CCC) which includes suggestions to resolve issues on behaviour/work culture, gender sensitisation, and lack of infrastructure from different stakeholders. This is to ensure creation of a progressive work culture in the industry, provide workplace rights for all, and ensure women’s safety, it said, while also seeking a directive to the state government to adopt the CCC.

The WCC said control over professional opportunities is exercised through production controllers/coordinators and producers who are recruiters in the film industry and invariably members of the said organisations.

Additionally, the hierarchy in the industry disempowers women, junior cine-workers, assistants, and those without authority, who are left unprotected by the law. Any failure by an actor, technician, or other workers on a film set to toe the line set by these powerful interest groups (for work or otherwise, including but not limited to sexual favours) invites serious consequences to their lives and careers.