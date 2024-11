While the authentic victories have come as a confidence booster for UDF, the LDF can counter charges of anti-incumbency with its Chelakkara win and improved performance in Palakkad. The BJP with a substantial dip in vote share in its strongholds has ended up the loser.

The bypolls could well be a pointer to the political transformation that the state has been going through. Palakkad, which has been the centre of attention, witnessed the emergence of two prominent turncoats, in addition to a slew of twists and turns, right from candidate selection to political strategy.

While the Left strategy of fielding former Congressman P Sarin seemed to have a minor positive impact, with the LDF improving its vote share from 25.64% to 27%, the cash-for-vote scam, handling of the Sandeep Varier episode and newspaper advertisement on the eve of polls, seemed to have backfired on the ruling front.

Chelakkara win a relief for CPM; BJP loses its traditional vote base

In a shift from the past, it was CPM secretary M V Govindan who led from the front, in place of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the other hand, following the Congress’ impressive showings with such authentic victories, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asserted his leadership in the party for the time being, as he single-handedly led the UDF show, right from candidate selection to poll campaigning to inducting Sandeep Varier, allegedly keeping other senior leaders at bay.