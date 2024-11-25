300 sovereign, Rs 1 crore robbed from rice merchant's home in Valapattanam

KANNUR: A high-value robbery has been reported at the residence of a prominent rice wholesale merchant in Valapattanam, leaving the community in shock.

According to a complaint filed by Ashraf, a trader from Manna, Valapattanam, thieves made off with Rs 1 crore in cash and 300 sovereigns of gold while the family was away on a trip.

The family had travelled to Madurai on November 19 and discovered the robbery upon returning late Sunday night. CCTV footage revealed that the burglars entered the house by cutting through the kitchen window grills. They located the key to the locker, which was stored in a bedroom closet, and used it to access the valuables.

Security footage showed three individuals scaling the boundary wall and entering the compound. However, several cameras on the property had been deliberately repositioned to avoid recording the crime.

Valapattanam police have initiated an investigation and deployed a dog squad to examine the scene.