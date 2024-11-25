71-yr-old Thangassery theatre artist to make Malayalam film debut

KOLLAM: At 71, Roy Hilary Clyde D’Cruz, a resident of the historic Thangassery in Kollam, is making his cinema debut in the upcoming Malayalam film Punchiri Muttathu Ittikkora. Roy began filming on November 22 in Ernakulam, completing the first phase of shooting on November 23.

“I never thought I would become part of a Malayalam film. I got a call from the producer offering me a role. I play a poor man in the movie. My years of experience in theatre helped me act confidently in front of the camera. The directors and support staff made the process much easier. I have completed the first phase, and look forward to resuming the shoot in December,” a smiling Roy said.

Roy’s life is steeped in the rich history of Thangassery, a coastal town once teeming with Anglo-Indian families. While many of his peers have sought greener pastures abroad, Roy remains deeply rooted to the place he calls home, serving as a living link to Thangassery’s Portuguese past.

For the past 50 years, Roy has been both a tailor and drama artist for church groups.

In Punchiri Muttathu Ittikkora, Roy shares the screen with seasoned actors like Jaffer Idukki, James Eliya, Vineeth Thattil, Pramod Veliyanad, Sajin Cherukayil, Kalabhavan Rahman, Sreedhanya, Artist Kuttappan, and Manohari Amma. The film addresses pressing social issues faced by residents of Ernakulam city.

Executive producer Biju Antony credited a feature by TNIE to helping him discover Roy for the movie. Reflecting on the serendipitous journey, he expressed admiration for Roy’s performance, highlighting his exceptional contribution to the project.

“Roy plays an important role in the film. Despite having no prior experience with the camera, he excelled in the first round of shooting. We’re confident he will bring authenticity to his character,” Biju said.