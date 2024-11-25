Gender inclusivity mere words for Congress in polls

KOCHI: In the euphoria of success, it is easy to forget one’s shortcomings. Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, immediately after UDF’s victory in two of the three by-elections in the state, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan praised the work put in by Congress youth leaders, including Shafi Parambil, P C Vishnunath, Roji M John, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan. That not a single female leader was mentioned amid all the approbation and adulation was not hard to miss.

This is seen as part of a larger problem in the political space in the state, that sees gender equality being more or less jettisoned when it comes to being selected to fight elections or be part of the campaign machinery.

“It’s not that the Congress does not have hard-working women functionaries. But we are pitiably sidelined when elections are declared. Our male leaders don’t hesitate to speak in public about women’s empowerment, gender equality and inclusion. In the end, it’s the male caucus that decides everything,” a woman leader, who is still a favourite of the Gandhis, told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

KPCC secretary Jyothi Radhika Vijayakumar was once considered a candidate for the Vattiyoorkavu assembly and Rajya Sabha elections, only to be omitted on both occasions at the eleventh hour. Veena Nair, state general secretary of the Youth Congress, who contested the Vattiyoorkavu seat in 2021, is now nowhere in the election picture.

Vidya Balakrishnan, national secretary of the Youth Congress, is a two-time member of the KPCC screening committee, which finalises the list of candidates before it is hand over to the AICC. “She is the only member of the committee who has never fought an election,” another female leader pointed out.