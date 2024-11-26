Kerala CM accuses Centre of turning 'blind-eye' towards Wayanad's need for help

KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Central government of continuing to turn a "blind-eye" to the state's need for financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad in July this year.

Vjiayan said that the Centre provided large amounts as assistance to the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Assam where natural disasters also occurred this year and questioned whether Kerala and its people were not part of India.

"Are the people of Kerala not citizens of India? Is Kerala outside the country? We are not begging for help. We are asking for something that is our right. It is something the country has to do for the state."

"But, the Centre's stand on the issue is condemnable and unacceptable. We will keep approaching the Central government with our requirements and will point out the discrimination being shown to Kerala on the issue," the CM said while speaking at a party event at Kuthuparamba here.

The CM said that after the devastating floods of 2018, which almost destroyed the state, Kerala rebuilt itself even though no specific assistance was received from the Centre.

Pinarayi said that while Central assistance was necessary for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the disaster- affected areas, lack of help from the Centre will not stop the work from progressing this time also.