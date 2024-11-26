Nursing student’s death in Kerala: Police get custody of three for detailed inquiry

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Pathanamthitta police have received the custody of three students booked in the death of nursing student Ammu Sajeev, 22, for detailed interrogation.

Ammu, a resident of Ayirooppara in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly fell off the hostel building of the Government Nursing College in Pathanamthitta, where she studied, on November 15.

Three of her classmates — Aleena Dileep, 22, of Pathanapuram in Kollam, A T Ashita, 22, of Vazhappally in Kottayam and Anjana Madhu, 22 of Ayarkunnam in Kottayam — were taken into custody on Thursday after it was found that the mental torture perpetrated by them resulted in her death.

A case under abetment of suicide was registered against the trio. The cops told the court that granting bail to them could lead to tampering of evidence. The court allowed three days for custodial interrogation of the accused persons.